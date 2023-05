Actor Jay Ellis and showrunner David Stassen on "The Takeout" — 4/9/2023 "History of the World: Part II" actor Jay Ellis and showrunner David Stassen join Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the impact Mel Brooks has had on American comedy and how they wanted to honor him with the show. Ellis discusses how he portrayed Jesus in the show and why they compared him to The Beatles' John Lennon.