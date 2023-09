Actor Jake Gyllenhaal on his new children's book, Hollywood strike, family Oscar and Tony-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his first children's book "The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles." Gyllenhaal explains how becoming an uncle to his nieces inspired the book, and why uncles and aunts can provide a "healthy dose of danger." Gyllenhaal also discusses the Hollywood strike and tells us having a family of his own would be a dream.