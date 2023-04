Actor Giovanni Ribisi discusses new Showtime series "Waco: The Aftermath" Actor Giovanni Ribisi joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Omar Villafranca to discuss the new series "Waco: The Aftermath," which premieres this week on Showtime, a division of Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News. Ribisi discussed playing his character Dan Cogdell and how the show may resonate with viewers 30 years after the disastrous FBI standoff at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas.