Actor Dean Winters on "Battle Creek," a new take on police drama Winters and Josh Duhamel made their marks on Hollywood, and are now teaming up in CBS' new crime drama, "Battle Creek." Duhamel went from being a male model to a soap star to a leading man in movies, and Winters is known for his roles on TV series like "30 Rock" and "Oz." Dean Winters joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the show.