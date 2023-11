Actor Courtney B. Vance and Dr. Robin L. Smith discuss new book and the importance of crying Actor Courtney B. Vance is opening up about his experience with grief and trauma off the stage and screen. Vance and Dr. Robin L. Smith join "CBS Mornings" to talk about their new book "The Invisible Ache: Black Men Identifying Their Pain and Reclaiming Their Power," and why they say it's important for black men to "cry until you don't have a tear left to shed."