Actor Bellamy Young opens up about her father's chronic liver disease, hepatic encephalopathy Millions of Americans are living with some form of liver disease, and the millions with a chronic liver condition are at risk of developing hepatic encephalopathy. "Scandal" actor Bellamy Young joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss, for the first time, the impact of hepatic encephalopathy on her family, and the warning signs to look for in loved ones.