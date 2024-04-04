Actor Andrew Scott talks embracing his darkest role yet in "Ripley'" Critically acclaimed Irish actor Andrew Scott has made a significant mark with his diverse roles. He terrified viewers as Moriarty in "Sherlock" and charmed them as the "Hot Priest" in "Fleabag." Now, he's taking on a new challenge in the psychological thriller "Ripley," based on the character from Patricia Highsmith's best-selling novel, "The Talented Mr. Ripley." The eight-part series is available on Netflix starting today. Anthony Mason met up with Scott in New York City to talk about his acting process and delving into the mind of a killer.