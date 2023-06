Actor and writer Dewayne Perkins stars in "The Blackening" Actor, writer and comedian Dewayne Perkins joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new comedy/horror film, "The Blackening." The film is about a group of Black friends who reunite for a weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Perkins discusses transforming his original Comedy Central sketch into a feature film and tackling Black stereotypes in horror films.