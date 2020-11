Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer on season 3 of "The Neighborhood" Cedric the Entertainer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the season 3 premiere of "The Neighborhood," airing Monday night on CBS. The comedy focuses on a White family from the Midwest who moves into a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer shares how the new episode deals with racial injustice and gives advice on how laughter can help unite us all.