Actor and activist James Cromwell James Cromwell, the 83-year-old character actor is known for memorable roles in "L.A. Confidential," "The Queen," "Succession," and his Oscar-nominated performance as Farmer Hoggett in "Babe," is also known for his activism, including protests against animal testing and a power plant. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz visits with Cromwell to talk about playing opposite a pig, and gluing himself to a Starbucks counter to protest pricing.