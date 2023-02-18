Watch CBS News

Activist Erin Brockovich warns of continued health risks from East Palestine train derailment

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there were no signs the air or water quality in East Palestine is unsafe two weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, this despite complaints from residents of health issues like respiratory distress and headaches. Environmental and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich joined CBS News to discuss the misinformation being spread about the incident, and what accountability she believes needs to take place.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.