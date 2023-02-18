Activist Erin Brockovich warns of continued health risks from East Palestine train derailment Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there were no signs the air or water quality in East Palestine is unsafe two weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, this despite complaints from residents of health issues like respiratory distress and headaches. Environmental and consumer advocate Erin Brockovich joined CBS News to discuss the misinformation being spread about the incident, and what accountability she believes needs to take place.