Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe testifies before Trump assassination attempt task force Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe on Thursday admonished his agency's advance work and preparation ahead of the rally where a gunman shot at Donald Trump earlier this year. Rowe made the remarks while testifying before the bipartisan House task force investigating the assassination attempts Trump has faced. See a portion of Rowe's opening statement along with analysis from CBS News political reporter Taurean Small.