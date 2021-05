ACLU lawyer on working with Homeland Security to reunify migrant families The Department of Homeland Security is working with the American Civil Liberties Union to reunify migrant families separated under the Trump administration, as the Biden administration continues to use a public health policy to justify deportations. Lee Gelernt of the ACLU spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about why he says the rule is unfair, and how's working to bring families back together.