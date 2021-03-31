Live

Accused killer Seth Mazzaglia's theatre audition

Watch Seth Mazzaglia’s audition for a production of "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." Wait until the end for a truly interesting death scene. For more, watch "Dangerous Games," Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10/.9c on CBS.
