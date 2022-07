Accused Buffalo grocery store shooter could face death penalty The Justice Department hasn't announced if it will pursue the death penalty for the self-proclaimed white supremacist charged with the May shooting and killing of 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Some civil rights groups don't want to see the suspect executed. David Nakamura, a reporter for The Washington Post, spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the issue.