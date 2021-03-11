Professor puts Abraham Lincoln's complex legacy into historical context At the heart of a debate brewing in Chicago over the future of 41 historical monuments is the complex legacy of some of the nation's most revered political figures. Northwestern University history professor Kate Masur joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss Abraham Lincoln's connection to the largest mass execution in U.S. history, and why she feels educators should "level with people about the true complexity of people who lived in the past and really think about the ways that those lessons might apply to our present."