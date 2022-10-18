Watch CBS News

Abortion rights impacting Ohio Senate race

The battle for control of Congress is coming down to the wire. Ohio has one of the closest Senate races, and in one of the biggest surprises, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is trailing Republican JD Vance by just two points. Robert Costa has the latest.
