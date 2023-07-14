Abortion bans "contradictory" to small-government Republican principles, GOP strategist says Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to sign a 6-week abortion ban into law at an evangelical forum on Friday where multiple 2024 GOP presidential candidates will be in attendance. Also in attendance, will be former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who will question the candidates on stage. Republican strategist Maura Gillespie and Democratic strategist Jonathan Kott joined CBS News to discuss the abortion legislation and the event.