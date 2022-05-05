Abortion a key issue in Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate Five Republican candidates running for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat debated Wednesday night. The issue of abortion took center stage days after the leak of a majority draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Mola Lenghi and Tanya Rivero to discuss how politicians are handling the issue on the campaign trail, as well as the lack of support available in the U.S. for women with or seeking to have children.