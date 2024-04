Aboard Delta's sold-out flights for the ultimate eclipse viewing As the anticipation for Monday's total solar eclipse skyrockets, searches for flights into the eclipse's "path of totality" have surged over 330%. Delta Air Lines leads the celestial charge with two exclusive, now fully booked flights. These journeys promise passengers a breathtaking view of the total solar eclipse from an unparalleled vantage point of 30,000 feet in the air.