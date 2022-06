Rep. Abigail Spanberger on efforts to pass gun reform legislation in Congress The House is poised to pass new gun regulations in response to a growing number of mass shootings around the country. Representative Abigail Spanberger of Virginia is one of a small group of Democrats urging members of her party to break up the legislation into several separate bills in order to gain support from Republicans. She joins "Red and Blue" to discuss these efforts and the nation's issues with gun control.