Abducted Ohio twins found alive, woman arrested: CBS News Flash Dec. 23, 2022 A 5-month-old boy who was kidnapped along with his twin brother days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, has been found alive and well in Indianapolis a few days after his brother, and a 24-year-old woman has been charged. The Senate has passed a $1.7 trillion dollar spending package. Arizona's governor agreed to remove a makeshift border wall built out of shipping containers.