ABC News medical expert drowns in Hawaii

Dr. Jamie Zimmerman, reporter for ABC News' medical unit, drowned while on vacation in Hawaii. Zimmerman apparently lost her footing while trying to cross a river, before she was swept out to sea. CBSN has more on the doctor's tragic death.
