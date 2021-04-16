Live

Watch CBSN Live

Abby Wambach: "Tackle real, true equality"

The retired soccer champion spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell at the 2016 OWN IT Summit at Georgetown University about the importance of fighting inequality, including the U.S. women's national team's push for equal pay.
