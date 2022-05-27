Abbott skipping in-person NRA convention appearance: CBS News Flash May 27, 2022 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now skipping the National Rifle Association convention in Houston. He’ll instead address the group via video and hold a news conference in Uvalde, days after the school shooting there. Closing arguments are on tap in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial. And it’s the unofficial start of summer. Thirty-nine million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend despite sky high gas prices.