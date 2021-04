Abandoned railroad lines become recreational paths Many of America’s railroads began their decline in the 1960s, leaving behind thousands of miles of abandoned and unused tracks. But thanks to Rails-to-Trails conservancy, these abandoned rails have been repurposed and transformed into open trails for some of the best hiking and biking in the country. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins “CBS This Morning” to show some of the country’s most unique rail-trail destinations.