Aaron Sorkin on the fears he faced in directing "Molly's Game" Aaron Sorkin's signature dialogue is behind hit movies like "The Social Network" and "Moneyball," and iconic TV dramas including "The West Wing" and "The Newsroom." The new movie, "Molly's Game," marks the Oscar winner's directorial debut. He wrote the script based on the real-life Molly Bloom, who became an FBI target for hosting one of the most exclusive, high-stakes poker games. Sorkin joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his decision to direct this project and the unusual tactic he used to boost morale on set.