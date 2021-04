Aaron Sorkin and Danny Boyle on the making of "Steve Jobs" Four years ago this week, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died. A new movie bearing his name takes a look at his genius, flaws and legacy. Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle teamed up for this film. Sorkin and Boyle join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the premise of "Steve Jobs" and challenges they encountered with the Jobs family and friends.