Aaron Hernandez's fiancee testifies in court

Shayanna Jenkins testified that she asked Aaron Hernandez point blank if he was involved in Odin Lloyd's murder. "48 Hours'" Michelle Sigona explains the importance of Jenkins being called to the stand.
