Aaron Hernandez cousin sentenced in Boston A cousin of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to contempt for refusing to testify before the grand jury that indicted Hernandez in the 2012 killings of two Boston men. Tanya Singleton has been battling breast cancer and her lawyer says the cancer is incurable and she cannot receive adequate medical treatment in jail. WBZ's Christine Hager reports.