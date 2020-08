Aaron Eckhart, Yvonne Strahovski on "I, Frankenstein" Aaron Eckhart and Yvonne Strahovski are starring in the new action thriller, "I, Frankenstein," which brings demons, gargoyles and Mary Shelly's classic character together on the big screen. The stars spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about the unusual preparation required for their roles, including Eckhart's Kali stick fighting training.