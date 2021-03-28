Live

Watch CBSN Live

AAA: Seniors not as bad at driving as many think

Statistics published by AAA refute the perception that elderly drivers are prone to crashes. A survey also reveals that a majority of elderly drivers support undergoing medical screenings before getting their license renewed. Jeff Pegues reports.
