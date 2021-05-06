Live

Watch CBSN Live

A young boy's yardwork

While five-year-old Brian Kelly's dad was on overseas deployment with the Air Force, Brian enjoyed doing yardwork with a surrogate dad, his neighbor, Dean Cravens. Steve Hartman returns to the young boy he met in June for a happy followup.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.