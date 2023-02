A year of war in Ukraine: Revisiting day one of Russia's invasion When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a so-called "special military operation" in the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, he was announcing a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the start of the biggest land war in Europe since World War II. Charlie D'Agata and his CBS News team were on their balcony in Kyiv as the bombs began to drop. One year later, D'Agata looks back on that first day.