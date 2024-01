A woman was driven off her land by a racist mob. 8 decades later, she owns it again. In 1939, when Opal Lee was just 12, her family moved into a house that stood in an all-White neighborhood. They had lived at the home for just five days when a mob showed up and "tore it asunder." More than eight decades later, she owns the land again. Steve Hartman has her story in "On the Road."