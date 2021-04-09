Live

Watch CBSN Live

A visit to a prison rodeo

Angola State Prison in Louisiana has been called one of the most notorious maximum security prisons in the country. Lee Cowan finds that for some inmates, a break in the monotony of doing hard time comes from performing in a prison rodeo.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.