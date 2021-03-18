Live

Watch CBSN Live

A tour of Tokyo's largest fish market

Tokyo's largest fish market, Tsukiji, is packed with every type of seafood imaginable, from brightly-colored octopus and shrimp to tiny sardines. It's a top destination for Tokyo's sushi chefs - and tourists. Seth Doane pays a visit.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.