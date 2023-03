"A Thousand and One" star Teyona Taylor and producer Lena Waithe talk film, Beyoncé and more The film "A Thousand and One" won a grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival. The film's star Teyana Taylor and producer Lena Waithe join "CBS Mornings" to discuss Taylor's star-making performance, the film's perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and the importance of celebrating Black motherhood.