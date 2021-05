A taste of summer: Lobster rolls Once reviled as a crustacean fit only to feed prisoners, lobster has now gone viral, thanks in part to a New England tradition, the lobster roll - lobster meat in a sandwich. Mo Rocca checks in with some lobster roll connoisseurs, from Red's Eats in Maine, to Hinoki & the Bird in Los Angeles, and Smack Shack in land-locked Minneapolis, where lobster rolls sell like hotcakes.