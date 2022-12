A stranger gave girls fleeing civil war an unforgettable gift decades ago. Now they've reunited In 1999, an 11-year-old Ayda Zugay and her sister were on a plane to the U.S. by themselves, fleeing civil war in Yugoslavia. A stranger seated next to them gave them $100, which had an unforgettable impact on their lives. Decades later, they reunited. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."