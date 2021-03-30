Live

Watch CBSN Live

A special kind of love in the air

A message of love floated on air by 16-year-old Ashlynn Marracino did not reach her intended target, but she believes the balloon-borne note still got through - to her departed dad. Steve Hartman reports.
