Live

Watch CBSN Live

A special "Christmas Carol" cast member

Lee Cowan meets Paris Strickland, the first female Tiny Tim in a Chicago production of Dickens' miraculous "A Christmas Carol," who is something of a miracle herself - she survived a brain tumor at just four months old.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.