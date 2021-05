A shining Christmas in a once-dead mining town Once upon a time the merriest Christmas in the Southwest came courtesy of some lumps of coal. An electrified Christmas wonderland was built in the mining town of Madrid, New Mexico, which once attracted thousands of visitors. While the mine has long closed, that tradition continues today, in a community that hosts an off-beat Christmas parade, funky shops and boutiques, and twinkling Yuletide lights. Conor Knighton reports.