A sad, lonely (but free) vacation

The winner of a tropical vacation to Puerto Rico was not allowed to bring any guests, so he resorted to sending his wife sad pictures from his island destination. CBSN's Meg Oliver and Carter Evans take a look at the lonely photos.
