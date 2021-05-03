Live

A right to bare arms on Capitol HIll

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced today there will be an update to the dress code on Capitol Hill. It became an issue after CBS News reporter Rebecca Shabad wrote about women in sleeveless dresses being denied access. CBSN's Stephanie Sy has more.
