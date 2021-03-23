Live

Watch CBSN Live

A return to market volatility?

Stocks have reacted to geopolitical crises with surprising equanimity so far this month. But with major earnings and economic reports creating additional unease, stocks could turn volatile this week, says CBS MoneyWatch analyst Anthony Mirhaydari.
