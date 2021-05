"A Quiet Place Part II" star Millicent Simmonds on reprising role Millicent Simmonds stars as Regan Abbott in John Krasinski's highly anticipated "A Quiet Place Part II" in theaters Friday. Simmonds, who is deaf like her character, tells Adriana Diaz how her experience helped shape the film beyond her starring role as the heroine. Plus, she shares why it's important for audiences to see deaf actors on screen and what it was like working with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.