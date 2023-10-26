Watch CBS News

A Quiet Invasion | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the country of Georgia applied for membership to the European Union, fearing that they could become Vladimir Putin's next target. Sharyn Alfonsi talks with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.