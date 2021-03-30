Live

A promising new way to diagnose concussions

Researchers are developing a way to diagnose concussions by focusing on how eyes track a moving image. As Dr. Jon LaPook explains, the new technique could be key in detecting concussions in patients whose CT scans show no evidence of brain injury.
