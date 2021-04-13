Live

A pig at the polling station

An escaped pig wanted to get in on the election fun Tuesday, showing up at a New Hampshire voting precinct. Police couldn't corral the pig and eventually the owner came out and got it. No word yet on which candidate got the pig's vote.
